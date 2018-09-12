

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled a blaze Wednesday morning in East Kildonan after a group of semi-trailers went up in flames.

Around 2:50 a.m. fire crews went to the 900 block of McLeod Avenue over a report of a fire involving semi-trailers.

These trailers were parked close to a warehouse, so firefighters declared a second alarm to allow for more equipment and crew members to help with the fight.

Fire crews also conducted a search of the warehouse to see if the fire had spread and if there was anyone inside.

At 3:21 a.m. the fire was declared under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.