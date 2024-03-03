Flight cancellations force Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show to be postponed

Winnipeg fans looking forward to Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show ‘The End is Nye’ will have to wait a little longer after flight cancellations forced the show to be postponed.

Nye was supposed to take the stage at the Centennial Concert Hall Sunday night.

In a statement posted on the venue’s website, organizers say the event will not be happening “due to travel challenges outside the control of the production.”

According to the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, a number of incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled or delayed due to weather conditions.

A new date for the show has not been announced.

Customers are asked to hang onto their tickets and check their email for instructions and options.

In an interview with CTV News, Nye said he was looking forward to coming to Canada for his tour.

According to the scientist, the show involves six world-ending scenarios, including an asteroid hitting the earth and the draining of the aquifers that irrigate Canada and the United States. Nye then uses these scenarios to explain how everything can be saved with science.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen