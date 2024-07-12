Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city

The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.

Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine said the fire is currently 330 hectares in size as of Friday, and is approximately five kilometres away from the nearby Saskatchewan community of Creighton. According to a social media post from the city, the fire was caused by lightning.

“It has a danger of being able to jump a highway which is our exit route to Saskatchewan, which would leave us only one way out of town if it did that,” he said.

On Thursday, Flin Flon said residents are not under an evacuation order, but residents are being asked to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to leave if necessary.

“We have not told anyone to evacuate at this point,” Fontaine said Friday. “We’d like everybody to be ready in case something like that occurs.”

Fontaine said the community had some rain Thursday night, which he said slowed the fire down, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

“We’re going to have to watch the weather, because it certainly can turn around,” he said.

Two water bombers are being flown in to assist Flin Flon and Creighton, according to a social media post.