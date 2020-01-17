WINNIPEG -- Two men from Flin Flon, Man., are in hospital with gunshot wounds police say are non-threatening after a shooting Friday.

RCMP said officers were called to a home in 91st Avenue Friday at around 3 a.m. after a shooting was reported.

A short time later, police got word that two men had showed up wounded at the local hospital.

The man, age 52 and 24, remain in hospital.

RCMP said the home where the shooting happened has been secured, and they are investigating what happened with the help of officers in the major crime unit.