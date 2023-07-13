Flin Flon RCMP looking for missing man

RCMP in Flin Flon are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Mounties say 47-year-old Marcel “Max” Sewap was last seen June 15 at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre. He has not been heard from since.

Investigators believe Sewap may have travelled to The Pas. He is described as five-foot-seven, 163 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Family and police are worried about Sewap’s well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.