Floating docks return to The Forks
The public floating docks are back at The Forks for the season, which means Winnipeggers can now canoe, kayak or boat their way to the port.
“It really is the way to finish off the port and really get some interesting traffic coming through to the site,” said David Pancoe, placemaking and sustainability manager at The Forks.
“We see a lot of paddlers and boaters and all sorts of water craft. It just brings another way to access The Forks.”
However, the docks were installed a little later this year than usual due to high and fluctuating water levels.
Pancoe said this delay had a lot to do with rainfall, particularly in the United States.
He said boaters are used to asking whether to docks are open.
“We do see boat traffic go by and they’ll just see that there’s no docks in place and they’ll just continue on their way,” he said.
The Forks said a portion of the river walk has been cleaned up for public use, and that the city and Parks Canada are getting their sections ready.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paris Olympics begin with unique opening ceremony along the Seine
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
BREAKING Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
DEVELOPING Trudeau, with Australian and New Zealand PMs, pen letter renewing ceasefire calls for Gaza
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics
Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France's high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had 'a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network.'
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Sunken treasure: Is the champagne nestled in a 19th-century shipwreck still fit for a toast?
A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the brim” with luxury goods including porcelain items and about 100 bottles of Champagne and mineral water about 58 meters (190 feet) deep off the Swedish coast.
opinion 'Deadpool and Wolverine' review: A love letter to a bygone era
'Deadpool and Wolverine' is a showcase for the bromance stylings of its stars, who pull out all the stops to cap Fox's Marvel movies.
Regina
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation lifts 17 year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Saskatoon
-
'Can't give people the dignity': Saskatoon nurses sound alarm under extreme overcapacity
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
-
'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son's accused killer is locked up
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.
-
'Band-aid solution': Sask. announces $2M for province's food banks
The Government of Saskatchewan announced a $2 million funding package for the province’s food banks on Thursday, in a bid to help low-income families with the high cost of groceries.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton police to give update Friday on arson series targeting homebuilders
Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
-
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Calgary
-
-
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
-
Toronto
-
-
'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
-
Video shows knifepoint carjacking in Richmond Hill
Police have released new video footage showing an armed carjacking in a Richmond Hill parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
-
Driver stopped going 176 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Four Ottawa drivers are facing stunt driving charges following a busy night for police on Hwy. 417, including one motorist stopped going 76 km/h over the speed limit.
Montreal
-
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is one of Canada's 450 sports therapists at the Paris Olympic Games -- the only Quebecer on the team.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices decrease again in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.
-
BREAKING
-
Steady population growth, strong employment drive up revenues in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster announced the province ended the year with a surplus of $143.6 million.
Vancouver
-
-
Port authority, VPD share safety tips in wake of boat crash with floatplane
With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.
-
'Harrowing' 24 hours as wildfire burns homes near Golden, B.C.
It’s been a harrowing 24 hours for people living near Golden, B.C., where officials say an out-of-control wildfire has destroyed homes along with other structures.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
No criminal charges in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case Friday morning
Canada's top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.
Barrie
-
Grey Road 17 closed after early-morning crash
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is closed after early-morning crash.
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Little brown bat tests positive for rabies in Grey-Bruce
Grey Bruce Public Health advises the public to remain vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat from Grey-Bruce tested positive for the viral disease.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
London
-
London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
-
Protesters greet Poilievre at north London event
A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.
-
Solution to Wharncliffe Road’s bottleneck delayed by decision not to fund cost increase
Roadwork to eliminate one of London’s worst traffic bottlenecks has been delayed by a decision not to fund its skyrocketing price tag.