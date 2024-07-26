WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Floating docks return to The Forks

    The floating docks have officially been installed at The Forks.
    The public floating docks are back at The Forks for the season, which means Winnipeggers can now canoe, kayak or boat their way to the port.

    “It really is the way to finish off the port and really get some interesting traffic coming through to the site,” said David Pancoe, placemaking and sustainability manager at The Forks.

    “We see a lot of paddlers and boaters and all sorts of water craft. It just brings another way to access The Forks.”

    However, the docks were installed a little later this year than usual due to high and fluctuating water levels.

    Pancoe said this delay had a lot to do with rainfall, particularly in the United States.

    He said boaters are used to asking whether to docks are open.

    “We do see boat traffic go by and they’ll just see that there’s no docks in place and they’ll just continue on their way,” he said.

    The Forks said a portion of the river walk has been cleaned up for public use, and that the city and Parks Canada are getting their sections ready.

