Flooding causing more campgrounds to close down in Manitoba

Overland flooding in the province is leading to more campgrounds having to close down.

The province announced both the Manipogo and Rainbow Beach provincial parks campgrounds have been closed because of wet conditions and soft ground.

Whiteshell Provincial Park also has several campground closures including Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake and this is due to rising water levels in the area.

The province added roads and highways in the area also have several flooded areas and people are not advised to travel to cottages and trails in the Betula Lake area.

Travel is also not advised in Duck Mountain and Nopiming provincial parks as roads are washed out. All the campgrounds are closed in those areas.

All the closures in Manitoba include:

· Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Singush Lake and Wellman Lake campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park until at least May 27;

· Manipogo Provincial Park campground until at least May 27;

· Adam Lake Campground in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park has a partial closure until at least May 27;

· Watchorn Provincial Park campground has a partial closure until at least May 27;

· Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2;

· Nutimik Lake and Opapiskaw campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park have partial closures until at least June 2;

· Betula Lake, Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park until at least June 2;

· St. Malo Provincial Park campground has a partial closure until at least June 2;

· Rivers Provincial Park campground has a partial closure until at least June 2; and

· Lake St. George Provincial Park campground is closed until further notice.

The latest information can be found online.