Flyers flatten Jets 4-0

WINNIPEG - Forward Noah Cates scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored for Philadelphia. Rasmus Ristolainen chipped in with two assists.

Carter Hart made 40 saves to earn his first shutout of the year for Philadelphia (21-21-9), which is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26-of-30 shots for Winnipeg (31-19-1), which lost its third straight game before being relieved by David Rittich before 14,476 fans at Canada Life Centre. Rittich made three saves in relief.

The Jets are now 17-8-0 at home.

DeAngelo scored on set-up from Scott Laughton at 6:48 of the third period, the goal that chased Hellebuyck from the net.

(The Canadian Press - 21:56ET 28-01-23)