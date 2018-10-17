

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg cannabis store has been struggling to keep up with demand on the first day of legalized recreational use.

Gary Symons, with Delta 9, said 100 orders were processed in the first minute or so when the company's online store went live at midnight.

Symons says the online store sold out by 4 a.m. and new supplies were brought in, but some products had sold out again before midday.

At Delta 9's retail outlet in south Winnipeg, Symons says products have been flying off the shelves and supplies could run low if demand keeps up for several days.

There was also a long lineup and brisk business at a Tweed store closer to downtown.

Steven Stairs, a marijuana advocate, camped in a tent overnight outside one store and said he found a good variety of product and decent pricing when he got in.