Folklorama is back! Here's what's running week one

Folklorama volunteers at the Japanese pavilion prepare for the evening's festivities. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News) Folklorama volunteers at the Japanese pavilion prepare for the evening's festivities. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island