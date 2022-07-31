Folklorama is back! Here's what's running week one

Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival has returned, fully in-person with music, food, dancing and more at 24 pavilions across the city. Here's your guide to what's on during week one of Folklorama.

Belgian Pavilion, 407 Provencher Boulevard.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with one early show at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Belgium is world-famous for its beer, waffles and chocolate, but visitors can also learn about pole archery, try lace making and play Belgian bowling.

Casa do Minho Portuguese Pavilion, 1080 Wall Street

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with extra shows Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Traditional folk dancing, music and dress from the northern Portuguese province of Minho. Enjoy freshly grilled sardines in the outdoor tent, as well as imported Sagres beer or a glass of “Vinho Verde."

German Pavilion , 290 Dubuc Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with extra shows at 5:15 p.m. Monday and Saturday.

Enjoy homemade schnitzel, spätzle, bratwurst and sauerkraut, along with other varieties of German specialties and desserts. Wash it down with some famous German beer, wine, and schnapps.

Irish Pavilion, 2050 Chevrier Boulevard.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with extra shows at 5:15 p.m. Monday and Saturday.

Experience authentic Irish dancing and music, along with colcannon, stew, bread pudding with whiskey cream, and sticky toffee cake. Top off your meal with an iced Celtic coffee, Guinness, or a fine Irish whiskey.

Japanese Pavilion, 2624 Inkster Boulevard

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with an extra show at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Sample tasty niku-don (beef on rice), vegetarian curry, chicken teriyaki or sushi while you watch dancing and martial arts demonstrations. Don't forget the sake!

Metis pavilion, 120 Youville Street

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

See the Asham Stompers' high-energy performance of the Red River jig, enjoy some bannock and other traditional foods and take in the richness of Metis culture.

Pavilion of Scotland, 1055 Wilkes Avenue

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Featuring the Ena Sutton Highland Dancers of Winnipeg, Glenaura Pipeband, and Flying Haggis Showband. Visitors can try haggis and scotch eggs, as well as scotch pies & tatties, and wash it all down with scotch.

Polish Pavilion, 375 York Avenue

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Enjoy performances by the Polish Dance Ensemble S.P.K. Iskry and the Polish School of Dance S.P.K. Iskry. Local delicacies include polish kielbasa, golonka (pork hock), bigos (hunters' stew), or pierogi. Choose from a wide variety of Polish beers.

Romanian Pavilion, 720 Henderson Highway

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., extra shows at 5:15 p.m. Monday & Saturday.

The Balada dance group will perform traditional Romanian dance while guests enjoy vampire ears (pastries) and other traditional Romanian foods.

Scandinavian Pavilion, 764 Erin Street

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Celebrate midsummer, the Scandinavian holiday, with good food, bountiful drinks and great dancing.

South Sudanese Pavilion, 129 Dagmar Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Come on a tour of the youngest nation in the world! Featuring cultural dances, displays, and authentic cuisine ranging from Ta’amia to Mulah Bamia.

Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., early shows at 5:00 p.m. Monday & Saturday.

Certain to be a popular destination this year, this pavilion honours the vibrant culture of Ukraine, which spans more than 1,000 years and is rooted in ancient traditions and folk art.

All Folklorama shows are $7 each, children 12 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult. For more info, visit the Folklorama website.