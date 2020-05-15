WINNIPEG -- A reversal of previously passed amendments to the Winnipeg Police Pension Bylaw will be making its way to a city committee next week.

Winnipeg Public Service is recommending city council repeal an amendment that made changes to the police pension bylaw. It is also recommending the city “ratify any decisions made or actions taken subsequent to April 1, 2020," which were based on the pension bylaw as it existed on March 31, 2020.

The bylaw changes are a result of an arbitrator’s decision in March which reversed the pension changes for members of the Winnipeg Police Association.

The association, which represents 1,450 Winnipeg Police Service employees, filed a grievance to changes made by city council in 2019.

Council voted to change the pension by increasing officer contributions, scaling back early retirement benefits, and eliminating overtime as a pensionable earning.

A city report said it would save $12 million a year.

Arbitrator Michael Werier sided with the union, saying decisions on pension changes can only be made following negotiations.

When the decision was made, Mayor Brian Bowman said the city was disappointed with the decision.

The city is not challenging the arbitrator’s decision.

The matter will be before the Executive Policy Committee on May 22.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and Touria Izri