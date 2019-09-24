The case of a former Winnipeg personal care home worker, charged with stealing jewelry from residents has been adjourned until next month.

The accused, Anna Mercado, was expected to make a court appearance Tuesday but she didn't show up, leaving the victims' family members who were in attendance feeling frustrated.

"We're disappointed because the families have been coming,” said Wayne Kytaychuk, whose mom is one of the victims. “This is very important to the families, they're hurt by it and they want to see some outcome. And we keep coming here mostly to see dates for the court being set."

Mercado has been charged with eight counts of theft under $5000.

She was released on a promise to appear after her arrest earlier this year.

On Tuesday a judge approved a warrant for her arrest but it'll only be issued if she fails to show up for her next court date.

The charges stem from thefts at Kildonan Long Term Care that came to light this past spring.

In April, Winnipeg police said they became aware earlier in the year eight seniors living with dementia at the care home located on Henderson Hwy. were victims of jewelry theft.

The victims, police said, were between the ages of 78 and 100. Officers said at the time some had rings pulled right off their fingers.

Several family members of the victims have been attending court regularly.

Kytaychuk's mom was living with dementia in the care home when her rings were stolen. She has since died.

Kytaychuk said the ordeal has been difficult for his family and others affected by the thefts and this latest adjournment isn't helping.

Mercado’s next court date is scheduled for October 9.