

CTV News Winnipeg





Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is making a trip up north for a speaking engagement in Winnipeg.

Obama will speak Tuesday September 24th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Bell MTS Place for the event, “A Conversation with Michelle Obama.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday September 10th 2019 at 10am at www.ticketmaster.ca.

The event is sponsored by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Her message of inclusivity, purpose and passion couldn't come at a better time, and will resonate throughout all corners of our community," said Chamber President Loren Remillard.