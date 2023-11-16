Former grand chief countersues woman accusing him of sexual assault

A former Manitoba grand chief has filed a counter lawsuit against a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by the man on multiple occasions.

Arlen Dumas, the former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), was named in a lawsuit in August from a woman who alleges she was assaulted at least eight times while she worked with the AMC between January and March 2022.

CTV News is not identifying the woman because of the sexual nature detailed in the claim.

READ MORE: Woman suing former Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs leader for alleged sexual assault

However, Dumas is denying the allegations in a statement of defence filed in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench earlier this month.

His defence says any sexual contact or activity that occurred between him and the woman was 'fully informed and consensual in nature.'

It calls for the lawsuit to be dismissed with costs due to the 'frivolous, vexatious and scandalous allegations.' It goes on to say the allegations are without merit and were designed to negatively impact Dumas' reputation.

The former grand chief has also launched a counterclaim against the woman, saying he suffered a loss of good standing in the community, a loss of business opportunities and community involvement, as well as public humiliation, emotional distress and damage to his reputation.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Dumas was removed as AMC Grand Chief in August 2022 after he was accused of sexual harassment – a claim he says is unfounded.

Alisa Lombard, the lawyer representing the woman, told CTV News they will be serving and filing a response next week.