Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1
WINNIPEG -- Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right.
Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday.
"I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey."
Laine had missed the previous seven games. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021.
Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing skid (1-2-1).
Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal for the Jets (14-7-1), who were coming off a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche and three straight wins.
David Rittich stopped 22 shots in his fifth start this season for Winnipeg, which was playing the second game of a four-game homestand.
"It wasn't our best," Jets head coach Rick Bowness said. "We had a lot of bad performances from a lot of players in that room. We did. The team game kind of went out the window at times, defensively."
It was only Winnipeg's third loss at Canada Life Centre this season (8-3-0).
Columbus led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 following the second.
The Jets finished 1-for-5 on the power play. The Blue Jackets were 0-for-3.
"The power play could have been a difference-maker tonight and we didn't do a good job," Dubois said.
Laine opened the scoring at 6:48 of the first period after blasting a pass from Gaudreau.
"Other teams tend to try to stay on (Laine) a little bit more with a shot like that so it gives me a little more time and space and me and Boone (Jenner) can kind of create a little more time and space and try to find Patty," Gaudreau said.
Gudbranson made it 2-0 at 10:42 when his shot rebounded off Rittich, but the puck appeared to hit the skate of Dubois and go back into the net.
Laine scored again at 3:19 after a pass across the front of the crease by Jenner gave him an open side of the net for a target.
The Jets seemed to get a burst of energy during the middle of the period, but a Morgan Barron shot banged off the post and Korpisalo made a couple of quality saves.
Nyquist made it 4-0 at 12:21.
Dubois scored at 15:30 of the third on the power play and with Rittich pulled for six attackers.
MIXED EMOTIONS
Laine was represented in the stands by some Winnipeg fans wearing his old jersey for his second game back in the city.
He started his career with the Jets in 2016-17 and played 306 regular-season games for the franchise until a trade to the Blue Jackets in January 2021 with Jack Roslovic, plus an exchange of Dubois.
Laine received a mix of boos and cheers after scoring his third goal of an injury-marred season in only his ninth game. Roslovic picked up an assist on Gudbranson's goal.
"Yeah, well, points are points, it doesn't matter where they come, but it's a little bit special here," Laine said. "It's nice to hear the fans booing a little bit when I scored, but that's just the way it goes. It was a special, special night to get the win here."
GETTING GOING
Gaudreau's pair of assists boosted his point streak to three games. He has one goal and five assists during that span, and 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in his past 10 games.
The former Calgary Flames star, who signed with the Blue Jackets in free agency in the off-season, has 24 points in 22 games, including eight goals.
"(Gaudreau) comes as advertised," Columbus head coach Brad Larsen said. "He plays at a pace that a lot of guys can't. He can execute plays that a lot of guys can't do either.
"So I think as he starts to produce more and he builds more confidence, he could be lethal for us."
UP NEXT
Jets: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Blue Jackets: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government delays are putting more financial pressure on Afghan refugees: advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Canada features in list of 23 best places to go in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveller
Canada's British Columbia features in a list of the 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The list was created by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Ministers decline request to testify on Afghan aid blockade as desperation grows
Three Liberal ministers have declined invitations to testify at the Senate as the upper chamber probes why Canada still won't allow humanitarian workers to help in Afghanistan.
Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Netherlands knock U.S. out; Argentina against Australia later
Welcome to the knockout rounds of the World Cup as the final 16 teams vie for soccer’s most coveted trophy. Netherlands, USA, Argentina and Australia all face elimination if they don’t win. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day 14 of the tournament.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
'Suspicious' death of Saskatoon man under investigation
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead at a home on 7th Street East.
-
'It's a calmer atmosphere': Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) Wellness Centre has opened its doors in Fairhaven and is nearly at capacity.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Snowplow driver killed in collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snowplow driver was killed Friday evening when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer near Thunder Bay.
-
Flash freeze, wind warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued flash freeze and high wind warnings for several communities in northeastern Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
Oilers seeking rebound performance vs. visiting Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers return home and try to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
-
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
-
Police looking for suspect after 51-year-old man stabbed in Whitby, Ont.
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Friday morning stabbing incident in Whitby, Ont.
Calgary
-
Goggia resume winning ways in Lake Louise, takes season's first women's downhill
Sofia Goggia picked up where she left off in Lake Louise, Alta.
-
Climbing rock installation creates traffic delays around Millennium Park
If you're driving around Shaw Millennium Park Saturday, the city suggests searching for a Plan B.
-
Wranglers topple Gulls as Phillips continues hot streak
Matthew Phillips picked up where he left off in November Friday night in San Diego, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Gulls 7-3.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
WIND WARNING
WIND WARNING | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
A wind warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Redblacks hire former Als coach Khari Jones as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced another major hire just one day after announcing their new head coach.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
N.L. children's hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness
A children's hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
30 firefighters respond to garage fire in Brant County
Damage is estimated around $150,000 after flames tore through a garage in Brant County on Friday night.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A women in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
1-day jail sentence for repeat offender Vancouver police called 'dangerous'
The Vancouver Police Department says a man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant last month has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and been sentenced to one day in jail, after credit for time served.
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Llama named Todd works as screen actor, rests in hotel room
Although he’s not being pestered by paparazzi or fending off fans now, Bonnie Nicholls says the llama that she’s walking down the street with is just as leisurely in the limelight.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.