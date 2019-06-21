

CTV Winnipeg





A former Lorette, Man. teacher is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2016.

Remi Dallaire was convicted on four criminal charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, inviting touching, and making available sexually explicit material in September of 2018.

Court heard the girl was eight when she got to know Dallaire through her mother in June of 2016.

Dallaire began helping the mom by looking after her daughter when she was at work.

The girl, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified she was sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched on more than one occasion and shown pornography when she spent time alone with Dallaire.

Dallaire hasn’t been employed with the Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine since the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb