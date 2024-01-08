Former PC cabinet minister speaks out against proposed changes to party leadership race
A former Manitoba Progressive Conservative cabinet minister is criticizing proposed changes to the way the party selects its leader.
Kevin Klein, who lost his seat in the October election, says the proposed new rules are confusing and seem to be aimed at tilting the playing field.
The changes, which will be debated by party delegates this weekend, would allow for electronic voting and would cap the influence of constituencies with large membership numbers.
The Tories are expected to hold a leadership race later this year to replace Heather Stefanson.
