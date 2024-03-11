Former PC MLA alleges she was groped, demoted
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
On International Women's Day last Friday, Sarah Guillemard detailed the aftermath on social media. She said in March 2017, she was groped by a former MLA she described as "older."
She was outraged and angry but realized she had little power to do anything as this was prior to the Me Too movement.
Guillemard wrote she spent a year avoiding the individual, even bowing out of events.
Eventually, she did tell people, and sought a remedy through the legislative assembly and her own party.
Guillemard said the individual agreed to restrictions at her workplace.
But one day she said she was approached by two colleagues, a man and a woman, who told her not to attend an event where the individual was receiving recognition.
She said she refused, and Guillemard noted not long after, she alleged some duties and responsibilities were taken away, and she was asked repeatedly not to speak out about it.
She said she stayed quiet but then shared her experience with female staff after another woman experienced the same thing.
"I felt sick to my stomach." Guillemard wrote, “I also realized that being silent was not about protecting my reputation, but rather the protection of the perpetrator."
Interim PC leader Wayne Ewasko was not available for an interview Monday.
A statement from the Tories said the PC caucus is committed to a safe and respectful workplace and that Ewasko reached out to Guillemard last week and offered his unconditional support.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Deepsea eruption expected off Vancouver Island after 200 earthquakes in an hour
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
CNN exclusive: 'Trump Employee 5,' who unknowingly helped move classified documents, speaks out
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.