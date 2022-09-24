Former politician Bill Blaikie dies after battle with kidney cancer

The family of retired politician Bill Blaikie says he has died after a battle with cancer.

In a statement from the Blaikie Family posted on Facebook page Saturday, the family confirmed Blaikie died at his home early Saturday.

"It is difficult to express in words our grief, as well as our gratitude for all the love, wisdom and fun he shared with us over the years," the statement reads. "Street-side pipers, food, flowers and especially stories of how Bill inspired and entertained people over the years were a comfort to him and us in his final days."

Blaikie, a well-known MP who served from 1979 to 2008 and MLA from 2009 to 2011, had announced posted on his Facebook page this week that he was entering the final stages of his battle with kidney cancer and would be entering palliative care.

Blaikie was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2020 for his, "lifelong contributions to parliamentary service, and for his steadfast commitment to progressive change and social activism."

Blaikie previously noted he was initially minimally impeded in his daily life until he lost his leg in 2020, which made his life very challenging since.

The family said Blaikie passed away in the presence of his wife Brenda. They said a full obituary and details of his funeral will be released in the coming days.