Former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account hacked

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Instagram account has been hacked.

On Thursday, the profile picture on Stefanson's account, which has more than 3,700 followers, was changed to that of what appears to be a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas, a group which Canada and other Western Nations has declared a terrorist group.

Stefanson's Instagram bio on the account was also changed, now reading: 'FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA PALESTINE WILL BE FREE.'

The account posted an image of a map of Israel with the words 'Free Palestine.'

"My Instagram account has unfortunately been hacked and we are working with Meta to retrieve it," Stefanson said in a post on her X account (formerly Twitter).

My Instagram account has unfortunately been hacked and we are working with Meta to retrieve it. — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) October 19, 2023

In a statement to CTV News, the Progressive Conservative party confirmed the account had been hacked, and reiterated Stefanson's post on X, saying they are working with Meta – Instagram's parent company – to retrieve it.

The party told CTV News it is unaware if any other accounts have been impacted.

It comes amid the Israel-Gaza war that was started on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise deadly attack on Israel, which has prompted the country to retaliate against the Gaza strip – leading to massive civilian casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Stefanson has stayed on as interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party since losing government in the provincial election in early October.

This is a developing story.