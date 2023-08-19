Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg

OTTAWA -

Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.

Police say they arrested Saganash on June 27 in relation to an allegation from May 1 in Winnipeg and the matter is now before the courts.

Saganash represented the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou from 2011 to 2019, serving as the Indigenous affairs critic.

He has not responded to a request for comment The Canadian Press sent by email on Friday, but APTN, which first broke the news, reports he confirmed the sexual-assault charge to them. The federal NDP has not responded to a request for comment.

Saganash had been one of the residential school survivors working with a national advisory committee for missing children and unmarked burials set up by the federal government and National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the centre said Saganash no longer holds that role, and did not say why or when he ended that position.