WINNIPEG -- A 19-year-old man is in custody after threats were made against his former school on social media.

RCMP said Emerson officers put Shevchenko School in Vita, Man., into a lockdown during a basketball tournament on Friday evening around 7:52 p.m.

RCMP said that a former student had made threats of violence towards the school on social media.

Over the next two hours officers followed a number of tips and found the suspect with a weapon around 10 p.m. Friday. RCMP said police dog services helped in finding the suspect.

A 19-year-old man from the RM of Stuartburn, Man., is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a fire arm/ prohibited weapon when knowing its possession is unauthorized, and uttering threats.

He is in custody. RCMP said it continues to investigate.