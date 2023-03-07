Former teacher charged with sexual assault, luring: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have charged a 32-year-old junior high teacher in Winnipeg with sexual assault and child luring following an investigation.

According to police, the child abuse unit received a report in October 2022 about an alleged sexual assault and luring of a teenage student at Acadia Junior High School in Winnipeg’s Fort Richmond area.

Police said the survivor reported an inappropriate relationship between her and a male teacher over seven months in 2021 and 2022. During this time, there was allegedly sexual communication over social media.

The survivor also alleges one time at school, the teacher attempted to kiss her, but she pulled away and ran. The survivor was not physically injured, police said.

On March 4, a former teacher at Acadia Junior High was arrested.

He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and two counts of child luring. The charges have not been tested in court.

He was released on a release order with conditions, including no contact and communication with children under the age of 18.

Pembina Trails superintendent and CEO Lisa Boles said the teacher was acting as a substitute when the division was notified of the police investigation.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, she said the division implemented “interim measures,” but didn’t specify what they were.

“Care and concern for students and staff remains our focus,” the statement read.

“Support personnel, the clinical team and the school team will be available at the school as needed.”

She added the division won’t release any further details about the allegations.