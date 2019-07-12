

Winnipeg police have charged a 46-year-old teacher with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, alleging victims were students of his at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate, an independent high school located on the university’s campus.

Police said their investigation began in January when they received a report of a historical sexual assault.

Investigators said they found two female victims, who were students of the man accused at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, which police said happened between 2016 and 2018 when the students were 16 and 18 years old.

Police said neither of the teens was physically hurt.

An arrest warrant for Ishmael Mustapha was issued in June, when police said he was out of the country.

He was arrested when he returned to Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Mustapha was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one of sexual exploitation.

He was taken into custody but has since been released. The charges have yet to be tested in court, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The University of Winnipeg said Friday that Mustapha is no longer employed at the Collegiate, that the matter is with police and the school has no further comment.