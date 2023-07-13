Former Winnipeg football coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring
A former high school football coach in Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.
Kelsey Albert Dana McKay pleaded guilty Thursday morning to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.
McKay, a prominent figure in the city’s football community, coached football and taught physical education at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for two decades.
According to an agreed statement of facts, McKay was described as a “father figure” to several of the victims.
The statement of facts said he would invite victims to his home, where they would watch football, movies and drink alcohol. Sexual assaults occurred on multiple occasions.
A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.
This is a developing story. More to come.
