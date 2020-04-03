WINNIPEG -- Assiniboine Community College announced Friday that former Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis will be presented with an honourary diploma at the graduation in October 2020.

“I am thankful to Assiniboine Community College for this honour. I entered policing to impact social change and did my best to pursue that purpose throughout my career and continue to do so in retirement,” said Clunis.

Honourary diplomas are given to individuals who have shown the community they are part of a high standard of excellence in both their personal and professional life.

In 2002, the former WPS chief was acknowledge for his police work and received the Police Services Award of Excellence.

“I certainly did not enter policing to receive awards, but it is gratifying to have my efforts recognized and appreciated," said Clunis. "It encourages me to continue working to make social equity a reality.”

In 2017 Clunis received the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding by the Lieutenant Governor.

"Devon Clunis has had a long and distinguished career centered around community, public safety and social equity. We are thrilled to be celebrating him in front of graduates embarking on their careers, as his contributions to Manitoba over the decades serves as a model for what is possible in public safety occupations,” said Mark Frison, president of Assiniboine Community College.

In a press release to CTV News, Assiniboine Community College said Clunis has consistently sought to put people first and create a healthy work environment. The college said during his time as WPS chief, Clunis took a different approach to policing and focused on community policing and cross-cultural integration.