Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.

According to police, investigators were alerted to child sex abuse imagery on a mobile device and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

They said a further search of the devices found video recordings made in April 2023 and May 2024 of children and adults "in various stages of undress" in the family change room of a public pool in the Maples neighbourhood.

CTV News has learned the alleged incidents occurred at the city-run Seven Oaks pool.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said they take concerns of patron safety in its recreation facilities seriously.

"Recreation employees participate in training in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which includes direction to respond to reports of odd or unusual behaviours (including filming in change areas, which is not permitted, and to conduct regular facility scans," the spokesperson said, adding that people are encouraged to report any concerning behaviour to employees.

An arrest was made on Oct. 2. Police said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was allegedly in an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at a high school in Winnipeg's North End.

Matthew James Mousseau was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, voyeurism, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He was released on a release order with multiple conditions.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Constable Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service said the investigation was spearheaded by a survivor coming forward.

"We do realize this is a traumatic event for this person to even have very courageous for this person to come forward and talk to investigators," he said. "We do certainly thank the individual who survived for bringing this up to us."

Chancy said the sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges are related to the incident involving the student, while the remaining charges come from the investigation into the videos.

Chancy added if potential victims were identified on the videos, police would be in contact with them to link them to support services.

"All these things are very traumatic in nature, and they are an assault on people's privacy," he said.

Police said Mousseau was employed as a teacher at several Winnipeg schools until May 2024, but is no longer working as a teacher.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when using a change room or washroom in public. Suspicious items or activity should be reported.

The investigation continues.