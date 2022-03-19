Fort Whyte byelection mail-in vote deadline Saturday

The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the Fort Whyte byelection is Saturday and all ballots must be returned by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Residents can apply online on the Elections Manitoba website or in person at the returning office. Once voter eligibility is confirmed, a mail-in ballot kit will be issued.

There are five people running in the by-election, Patrick Allard as an independent, Obby Khan for the Progressive Conservatives, Willard Reaves for the Manitoba Liberals, Trudy Schroeder for the Manitoba NDP and Green Party candidate Nicolas Geddert.

For those who plan on voting in person they must attend the polling station that is assigned to them on the voter information card.

Advance polls closed March 17 with Election Day voting taking place March 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.