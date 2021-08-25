WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were investigating after a person was found dead in the area of Portage Avenue and St. John Ambulance Way; however, they do not suspect any foul play was involved.

Officers were called to the incident at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police previously said they were investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ near a donation box across from Polo Park. Officers were seen focusing their attention on a large box and clothing on the sidewalk.

Police are no longer on the scene.

Officers had locked down the area to investigate, but roads were not closed.

