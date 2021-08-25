Advertisement
Foul play not involved after person found dead on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 8:17AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 25, 2021 11:21AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating "suspicious circumstances." (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were investigating after a person was found dead in the area of Portage Avenue and St. John Ambulance Way; however, they do not suspect any foul play was involved.
Officers were called to the incident at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police previously said they were investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ near a donation box across from Polo Park. Officers were seen focusing their attention on a large box and clothing on the sidewalk.
Police are no longer on the scene.
Officers had locked down the area to investigate, but roads were not closed.
- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.