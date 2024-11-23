Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern Manitoba

More snow is on the way for southwestern parts of the province this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings from as far north as Grand Rapids, Man., all the way down to the Rural Municipality of Pipestone.

The impacted areas could expect to see total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres.

According to ECCC, a low pressure system developing over Montana will bring snow to the prairies and spread across Manitoba over the weekend. It'll start snowing in the west on Saturday before moving eastward overnight and into Sunday morning.

ECCC said the snowfall warning may also move eastward into the Interlake region.

For most of the areas, the snow should taper off by Sunday evening. Light snow will fall over eastern areas into Monday.

ECCC also warns drivers to be vigilant and travel with caution on snowy roads.