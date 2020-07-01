WINNIPEG -- Four people, including three teens, have been arrested after an altercation at a hotel located in the 800 block of Main Street, where two people were stabbed.

According to police, during this incident a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, and a 27-year-old woman received defensive cuts to her hands.

The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable. The woman was treated and released.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. a convenience store in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue was robbed by four male suspects, one brandishing a hammer and a knife.

At around 3:30 a.m., the four suspects went to a convenience store in the 600 block of McPhillips Street. Police said they were refused entry and one of the men smashed the front window of the store with a hammer and stole various items from behind the counter.

With the assistance of a K9 unit, Winnipeg police arrested four men. The investigation determined that all four suspects were linked to the above incidents.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with:

Robbery (x2)

Fail to Comply with Order (x7)

Assault with Weapon (x2)

Possession of a Weapon

Assault

Utter Threats

He was detained in custody.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with:

Robbery (x2)

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with:

Robbery (x2)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with:

Robbery

The three were released on Undertakings.

No charges have been proven in court.