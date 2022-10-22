Four arrested in Waterfront Drive home invasion

Winnipeg police have four people in custody after a home invasion in the Exchange District Wednesday night.

Police say it happened at 9:54 p.m., when several units - including the Tactical Support Team and AIR1 - responded to the 300 block of Waterfront Drive for reports of a home invasion in an apartment.

Officers found two female victims in the suite. Both were injured but declined medical attention.

AIR1 tracked four suspects to the area of Rupert Avenue and Lily Street, where they were arrested.

One suspect had a can of bear spray concealed with black electrical tape. Another had a small amount of crack cocaine. A third suspect had a mobile phone that had been taken from the residence.

Investigators believe that the group forced its way into the suite, both victims were assaulted, and the phone stolen.

One 30-year-old man and three women in their late teens have been arrested. They face multiple charges, including breaking and entering and robbery.

The charges have yet to be proven in court.