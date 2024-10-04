Province warns of high winds coming this weekend

The province has issued a high wind warning for parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

Officials advised high winds are expected to develop Friday evening and are likely to last until Sunday morning. They could result in high wind effects along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as shorelines near Gimli on the west side and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

"South wind developing this evening and eventually switching to northwest wind gusting up to 90 km/h and the resulting wave action could raise water levels by five feet or more," the advisory reads.

Property owners are told to take precautions.

A map of the Manitoba lakes wind effect forecast can be found on the province's website.