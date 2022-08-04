Four busted in rash of commercial thefts: Winnipeg police
Four people are being charged in a series of commercial robberies that saw nearly $200,000 worth of property stolen last month.
Investigators say it happened after "numerous" break-and-enter incidents in July. The suspects allegedly targeted commercial businesses, mostly in the west part of the city.
Police believe the stolen property was stored at two addresses, one in the 1000 block of Carter Avenue in Winnipeg, and one in the 100 block of Wescana Street in Headingley. Officers executed a search warrant at both houses Wednesday and arrested four suspects without incident.
More than $175,000 worth of stolen property was seized at the two houses, including a sawed-off shotgun, a Can-Am Quad, a 2015 Ford F-150 and 2019 Dodge Ram, and a Polaris snowmobile.
Other notable items included 750 pairs of moccasins worth nearly $50,000, and 70 "LOL Surprise" dolls.
Police also found a substantial amount of building materials, as well as drug paraphernalia and $30,000 in cash.
31-year-old Justin Andrew Hanson and 37-year-old Gordon Clarence Kobzisty remain behind bars and face numerous charges. An unidentified 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have also been charged. All charges have yet to be proven in court.
Investigators are working to identify victims and return the stolen property to their rightful owners.
