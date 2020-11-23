WINNIPEG -- The company that runs the care home hit hardest by COVID-19 in the province provided an update on the status of the outbreaks in its centres.

Revera Inc., which runs the Maples, Parkview Place, and Heritage Lodge care homes, among others, shared updates over the weekend on the status of COVID-19 cases in its care homes. The company announced Friday that Charleswood Care Centre has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the company said Maples Care Home, the site of the deadliest care home outbreak in the province, has had 147 cases of COVID-19 among residents and 57 among staff members. Of the cases, 42 residents at the home have died from COVID-19. Revera said 18 staff members continue to self-isolate.

The Canadian Red Cross has been on the site since Nov. 15, the company said, noting they are helping with light housekeeping, companionship, and other tasks.

“The Canadian Red Cross team includes support aides and an occupational health and safety advisor and site manager,” Revera said.

All residents in the home are isolated in their rooms and are monitored for symptoms twice daily, Revera said.

HERITAGE LODGE

Heritage Lodge, which reported an outbreak on Sept. 23, has only one active case among residents as of Saturday, and four active cases among staff members. The home has reported four deaths among residents since the outbreak started.

Nine total cases among staff members have been resolved, and 14 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

All residents are remaining in their rooms at all times, and one-on-one recreation activities will continue in order to maintain social engagement during the isolation period.

PARKVIEW PLACE

Since the outbreak at Parkview Place was declared Sept. 15, the facility has seen 118 residents test positive for COVID-19. Of these cases, five cares are currently active, 86 residents have recovered and 27 residents have died.

A total of 37 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Four cases remain active, and 33 people have recovered. Revera said the majority of staff whose cases are resolved have returned to work.

CHARLESWOOD

The company confirmed Saturday a fourth care home, Charleswood Care Centre, has declared an outbreak after one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Revera said enhanced cleaning of the site is underway and added all residents in the east wing are to remain in their rooms at all times. The company said they will be doing one-on-one recreation activities to maintain social engagement.

Staff are being cohorted to work in assigned areas.

The province will give an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.