Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island