Four deaths, 147 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba has reported four deaths linked to COVID-19, along with 147 new cases of the virus.

In a COVID-19 bulletin released Friday, provincial health officials said the four deaths include a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, along with a man in his 70s a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s, all from Winnipeg.

The province said these deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 1,328.

Of the 147 cases identified Friday, the province said 90 are unvaccinated, 52 are fully vaccinated and five are partially vaccinated.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total number of cases to 68,308, which includes 1,403 active cases and 65,577 recoveries. Ten cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 5.1 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.