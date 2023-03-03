Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police

One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue around 2:50 p.m. for reports that multiple people had been assaulted.

When police arrived, four men between the ages of 19 and 23 were found – three of which were suffering minor injuries that police say didn't require medical attention.

The fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, was knocked unconscious and lost a tooth. He was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived, but was found at Main Street and St. Mary Avenue and was arrested without incident.

Police said the suspect approached the group and attacked them randomly, adding the suspect and the group didn't know each other.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking.