Four men injured following reports of a shooting Tuesday: Winnipeg police

Four people are in hospital and police are investigating after an early morning shooting Tuesday in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood.

Police found four people suffering from "gunshot injuries" when they arrived at the 600 block of Spence Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Three of the people were found inside a residential suite, while the fourth person was found nearby.

Police say they performed emergency medical care, which included the use of chest seals.

Two men in their 20s and two men in their 30s were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Three of the men have been upgraded to stable condition, while one man is still considered in "guarded condition."

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.