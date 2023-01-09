Four people being treated in urgent care following fire inside Victoria Hospital

Four people are being treated in urgent care after a fire broke out inside Victoria Hospital Monday morning.

In a news release from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), it said the fire started on the sixth floor at around 10:20 a.m. and was quickly put out. However, the sprinklers were set off and caused flooding and electrical issues.

The WRHA noted the water from sprinklers impacted several floors at the hospital.

Staff were able to evacuate 21 patients on the sixth floor and move them to another area of the hospital. The patients are expected to be able to return to their rooms later on Monday.

Due to the fire, one patient and three staff members are being treated in urgent care

The WRHA said the hospital is still open for those who have appointments and need care, but visitors are not allowed at the hospital until Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the hospital and are investigating the cause.