Four people being treated in urgent care following fire inside Victoria Hospital
Four people are being treated in urgent care after a fire broke out inside Victoria Hospital Monday morning.
In a news release from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), it said the fire started on the sixth floor at around 10:20 a.m. and was quickly put out. However, the sprinklers were set off and caused flooding and electrical issues.
The WRHA noted the water from sprinklers impacted several floors at the hospital.
Staff were able to evacuate 21 patients on the sixth floor and move them to another area of the hospital. The patients are expected to be able to return to their rooms later on Monday.
Due to the fire, one patient and three staff members are being treated in urgent care
The WRHA said the hospital is still open for those who have appointments and need care, but visitors are not allowed at the hospital until Tuesday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the hospital and are investigating the cause.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
'Canadians deserve better': MPs launch special study into passenger treatment amid holiday travel chaos
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls.
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
Countrywide restaurant expansion could bring more Taco Bells to Sask.
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
Saskatoon doctor named to Order of Canada for pioneering work in medical robotics
A professor at the University of Saskatchewan is getting high honours for his work in the field of medicine.
-
Saskatoon eyeing $13M boost to cover transit shortfalls
The city is looking to capitalize on some one-time funding to cover a Saskatoon Transit budget shortfall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'Extremely concerning': 2 Edmonton pawn shop workers shot during robbery
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
-
Multiple Grande Prairie locations threatened, no risk to threats: RCMP
Monday morning threats to multiple Grande Prairie schools, as well as a private business and home, came from outside of Canada, according to Mounties.
Toronto
-
Six people injured in 8-vehicle collision involving school bus on Hwy. 403 ramp in Oakville
Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.
-
Toronto's UHN hospital network under 'Code Grey' amid digital systems outage
The University Health Network in Toronto said Monday it is currently under a 'Code Grey' as it experiences an outage with its digital systems.
-
Environmental advocates take Ontario to court over Hamilton boundary changes
The Ontario government is being taken to court for its decision to alter Hamilton’s urban boundary.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
University of Calgary opens new business school building
Business students at the University of Calgary now have access to a brand new building.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Montreal
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Young man, 18, killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
An 18-year-old man was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire.
-
Widow of man found dead near U.S. border recounts husband's last moments in woods
The widow of the man who likely froze to death trying to cross into the United States is speaking out.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
A swipe of snow for the Maritimes, followed by tumble in temperature
A low-pressure system moving out of Quebec will bring a light-to-moderate snowfall to the Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Encampment residents concerned after removal notices left on some tents
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region
Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography 'Spare' hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.
-
Toppled tombstones restored as 7 teens charged in Mitchell, Ont. cemetery vandalism
Seven youths have been arrested and charged after 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul cemetery were damaged.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people found dead at home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area: RCMP
Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses
New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.
-
Mount Pleasant says goodbye to ‘Oh Carolina’ as hospitality group sets sights on South Vancouver
Residents of Mount Pleasant are mourning the loss of a grocer-café that served the community some much needed optimism during the pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C. Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.
-
Avalanche Canada warns of 'considerable' risks on Vancouver Island
Avalanche Canada is warning of dangerous conditions in several alpine regions of British Columbia, including on Vancouver Island.