WINNIPEG -- For the fourth straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Health officials announced on Saturday that as of 9:30 a.m., no new cases have been identified.

There have been 325 lab-confirmed and probable cases in the province since early March.

As of Friday, there are 16 active cases in Manitoba and 302 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll remains at seven.

Since early February, 64,968 tests have been performed.

The province will provide an update data on case numbers, active cases and recoveries on Monday.