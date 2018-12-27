

CTV Winnipeg





Gov. Gen. Julie Payette announced 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada on Thursday, and among them are four Winnipeggers.

Since 1967, close to 7,000 people have been invested into the Order of Canada, one of the highest honours in the country.

According to a news release, those who have been appointed come from different sectors, but have all “enriched the lives of others and taken to heart the motto of the Order,” which translates to, “They desire a better country.”

The four recipients from Winnipeg are:

- Leonard Joseph Cariou is being recognized for his work as an actor and his commitment to Canadian cultural institutions;

- Digvir Jayas is being honoured for his advancements to agricultural practices, and promotion of academic and scientific research;

- Doneta A.P. Brotchie is being invested for her work as a business leader and volunteer in Manitoba’s public and private sectors;

- Ross D. Feldman is being recognized for his leadership in the control and prevention of hypertension.