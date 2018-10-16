Another Brian Bowman critic on City Hall is endorsing his main rival for mayor, Jenny Motkaluk.

Janice Lukes is backing Motkaluk and will make it official at an event planned for Wednesday, Oct 16.

"I believe Jenny Motkaluk has the leadership abilities and approach to work in true collaboration with all 15 elected Council representatives to move our City forward." said Lukes.

Lukes follows the leads of Jeff Browaty, Jason Schreyer, and Ross Eadie to throw their support behind Motkaluk.

Lukes has been acclaimed as councillor in the new Waverley West ward.