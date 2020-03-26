WINNIPEG -- Children’s music performer Fred Penner is set to perform a concert on his social media channels this weekend, while people are staying at home due to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Penner will live stream the event on both Instagram and Facebook.

“I feel that this challenging time in our lives is an opportunity to re-discover who we are and what we love in this world,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Breathe. Exercise. Play. Pay attention to the children in your life. We will get through this.”

Penner is taking requests for the concert, which starts at 2 p.m. CT.

Penner is one of many performers, including Burton Cummings and Big Daddy Taz, who’ve taken to social media to help keep people entertained during the pandemic.