WINNIPEG -- Entertainers are taking to social media to offer performances in order to help people get through self-isolation. Burton Cummings used Facebook live to perform a trio of songs for fans watching from home.

“Hi folks, I know a lot of you are quarantined, you’re shut in, you can’t go anywhere, so I thought maybe I’d sing a couple for you,” he said in the social media post.

As of Wednesday morning, the video had over 4,000 shares and 275,000 views.

Another entertainer garnering the power of social media is Winnipeg comedian Big Daddy Tazz, who will be reading to kids over Facebook live.

With all his upcoming shows cancelled for the next month, Tazz took to social media and asked if there was interest for live reading online.

His post got over 4,000 views and the positive response was overwhelming.

"I'm not going to be able to see the kids I'm reading to,” he said.

“I'm going to pretend there's a whole bunch of them out there but it might just be little Sally going ‘This is nice.’ I hope there's a good response and I hope they like it. I've picked out a whack of books that are my favourites, mostly silly and most with a lesson as well, but we'll see what happens."

Tazz is reading at 10:30 a.m. every morning starting Wednesday.

Anyone can follow along by searching for Tazz Norris on Facebook.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.