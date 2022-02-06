Freedom Convoy protest outside Manitoba Legislature continues

The truck convoy remains outside the Manitoba Legislature protesting pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, Winnipeg Police said officers remain at the protest which started at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday.

Winnipeg police said traffic delays are increasing in the area of Broadway and Memorial Boulevard. Drivers are being told to consider taking alternate routes if possible or expect delays.

The protest has continued after four people were injured when police say a Jeep had driven through the group protests Friday evening. On Sunday, police formally charged David Alexander Zegarac in connection with the hit-and-run. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police told CTV News on Sunday that organizers continue to be respectful and willing to communicate. Police have not said if the protest will affect driver's commute Downtown Monday morning.