Freezin' for a Reason: Winnipeggers plunge into icy waters

A group of Winnipeggers were freezin’ for a reason on Saturday morning as they took the plunge into some icy waters.

It was all part of the Winnipeg Polar Plunge, an event that saw community members jump into a vat of freezing cold water in True North Square to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Manitoba.

“It’s awesome. It’s raising funds for Special Olympics, which obviously is a big part of my life,” said Special Olympics athlete Brett Griffiths.

“I’m very involved in a lot of their sports. I’ve met all my friends through Special Olympics.”

Saturday’s plunge marks the fifth and final of the year, with others taking place in Portage la Prairie, Clear Lake and Morden. So far, more than $70,000 has been raised this year.

Special Olympics Manitoba supports more than 1,200 athletes with intellectual disabilities from seven regions across the province.

“What better charity and inspiration than Special Olympics Manitoba,” said Cory Wiles, president of the Winnipeg Police Association.

‘[We’ve] been involved with Special Olympics Manitoba for a number of years. I think the athletes bring the inspiration.”

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.