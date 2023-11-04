WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Freezing rain statement issued for southern Manitoba

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a developing system has the potential to bring large amounts of freezing rain and snow to southern Manitoba this weekend.

    ECCC issued a special weather statement Saturday, saying that a low pressure system developing over Alberta may bring freezing rain to parts of southwest Manitoba and the Red River valley on Sunday.

    Freezing rain is expected to develop early Sunday morning and will move eastward. ECCC said the area north of the freezing rain may see heavy snowfall, from western Manitoba through the Interlake.

    ECCC says there's a high chance of uncertainty with this system, and that variation in temperature even by a single degree could greatly affect how much precipitation falls.

