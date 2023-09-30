Friday's Winnipeg high school football scores

The Winnipeg High School Football League continued play Friday, with games in all divisions.

At the Junior Varsity level, the Grant Park Pirates beat the Crocus Plains Plainsmen by a score of 17-14.

In AAA action, the Beaver Brae Broncos dominated the St. Norbert Celtics, 58-6. The Dryden Eagles beat the Tech Voc Hornets, 32-22. The third AAA game saw the Fort Frances Muskies shut out the St. John's Tigers, 46-0.

There were also three AAAA games Friday. The Maples Marauders beat the West Kildonan Wolverines 15-0. The Oak Park Raiders also kept their opponent off the scoreboard, beating Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans by a score of 40-0. Grant Park beat Steinbach 28-12 in the third game.

The Winnipeg high school football continues next Wednesday. A full schedule of games can be found on the league's website.