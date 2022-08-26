From Ontario to Australia, Winnipeg Jets fandom extending worldwide
Growing up in Manitoba and loving hockey, there is a pretty good chance that people will become a fan of the Winnipeg Jets. However, the connections throughout generations may be a little different.
Some may have visions of Ducky, Dale Hawerchuk wearing the Jets logo and being the team captain or maybe a young Teemu Selänne celebrating a goal by throwing his glove in the air and 'shooting' it down with his stick, while gliding on one knee across the ice.
Maybe the connection is a little newer thanks to the team returning to Winnipeg in 2011. Names like Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck drawing fans closer.
No matter what iteration of the team made people a Jets fan, they are all part of the 'True North' and the 'Whiteout.'
However, what about those fans who aren't from Manitoba or have never even set foot in the province? What made them become fans?
James Newman is one of those fans. He is from Australia and has recently become invested in the Winnipeg Jets.
He said he has always been a casual hockey fan, dating back nearly 20 years ago when he visited Canada.
"I saw Miikka Kiprusoff get a shutout for the Calgary Flames and I got five free pints because they won 5-nil and I have sort of been a casual hockey fan ever since," said Newman.
Newman recently declared on Twitter that he has become a Winnipeg Jets fan. He said he wanted to support a bit of an underdog team and stay away from the big NHL names like the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. He was also focused on cheering for a Canadian team, as he knows how passionate Canadians are about hockey.
But the main reason for choosing the Jets is because of a rugby connection.
"I like a team here, the Newtown Jets, rugby team. They're the main reason…They are blue and white as well."
Newman said his rugby team is similar to the Winnipeg Jets – hard workers and players that aren’t overly flashy but they still get the job done.
INTERVIEW: Down under to True North, Aussie flies with Jets
He said he is now fully invested in the Winnipeg Jets, sharing his thoughts on social media about the team's latest moves, keeping up to date on the Manitoba Moose and interacting with other Jets' fans online.
He said the feedback to declaring his new love for the team has been amazing.
"I was really surprised, I doubled my Twitter followers in one night. I woke up to the phone almost melting down. It's been amazing. Canadians have this reputation around the world of being really welcoming and polite and it's really hit home."
A little closer to home is seven-year-old Declan Zapalski who lives in Ontario. Declan's dad Skip said it didn't take long for Declan to become a Jets fan, even though his family are all Toronto Maple Leafs fans.
"All of a sudden, out of nowhere, when Declan was four, he starts talking about the Jets all the time," said Skip.
"For him to pick his own position, his own team, his own likes, he's going to love the game that much more…we're super stoked that he's picked his own team."
Declan finally got to see his first Jets game last season when they made a stop in Ottawa.
"It was the first time they made me speechless," said Declan. "I literally got to sit beside the bench."
On top of sitting close to the team, Declan received a game-used stick from Paul Stastny.
"For him to get that on his first Jets experience, his first Jets NHL game, was absolutely amazing to see," said Skip.
INVESTING IN THE JETS
While it is fairly easy for fans in Winnipeg and Manitoba to connect to the Jets, that might be a little more difficult for fans outside the province, especially for someone like Newman in Australia.
For starters, Newman is living life 15 hours ahead of Manitoba, meaning, depending on when the game starts, Newman could be going through his routine to start the day, or just be starting work while the Jets hit the ice.
"I have to look at how many games I can watch…I will watch as many games as I can. I'm a big fan of highlight packages, so I will watch as many highlight packages as I can."
And while he is new to the fan base and is learning about the Jets on the fly, he already has some favourite players.
"Because I don't have an in-depth knowledge of hockey, I just really appreciate effort. So I am liking the defenders, say your Nate Schmidt's, your Brendan Dillion's. Guys that, you know, probably don't make a lot of highlight reels, but the little bits that I have seen, I always see them trying, making an effort, putting a hit on. I like that kind of stuff."
Despite the distance, it hasn't stopped him from repping his new favourite team.
"I got a shirt; I found a place in Australia that distributes the shirts. It's the old hockey stick 'J' one," said Newman.
INTERVIEW: Young Ontario boy takes off with Jets fandom
For Declan, the time difference isn’t as severe as it is for Newman, as he is only an hour ahead, but since he is only seven, it leads Skip to being creative so his son can still get his Jets intake.
“PVR is a huge thing and/or the playbacks. So he watches his Jets games the next day, Sunday mornings, where we can just put in on for him, we don’t tell him the score. We make sure we don’t talk about it,” said Skip.
He added the Canadian bubble during the COVID season really helped put Winnipeg in the spotlight for Declan as they were able to watch more games and he got to see his favourite player a bit more in Connor Hellebuyck.
Newman and Declan share a lot in common in terms of trying to find Jets gear, with Skip saying it’s no small task to get Declan Jets paraphernalia, and he is usually scouring the Internet to find the next item for his collection.
Despite the difficulty, Skip said Declan has already been able to compile Jets-themed mini sticks, a mug, sweater, jersey, and even a Mick E. Moose plushy. Some of the items Skip purchased, while others have come from friends and family.
SEEING THE JETS UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL
While both Declan and Newman have yet to see a Jets game in Winnipeg, there is a possibility that could soon change.
Newman said he is looking to make a stop in Winnipeg in November with the main purpose of seeing the Jets. However, he noted he would like to explore more of Canada as well.
“I went to the Rocky Mountains when I was younger and that was pretty epic, I know the prairies are the exact opposite of that,” said Newman. “I was only 19 at the time and I didn’t possibly get the greatest Canadian experience, I was hanging out with a bunch of Aussies in Banff. So I would like to see more of real Canada.”
For Declan and Skip, no trip has been planned yet, but Skip hopes he can get his son out to a game soon and have him experience what it would be like to be among his people.
“I think it would be cool. The atmosphere, the energy and the experience will definitely be something he enjoys the whole time,” said Skip.
Skip hopes Declan’s love for the Jets continues to grow as he gets older, while Newman is hoping this new connection will open up some friendships with Canadian counterparts and also grow the Jets fandom in Australia.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester
Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon hospital emergency room ‘collapsing’ due to staffing shortages: Nurses union
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says Royal University Hospital’s emergency room has “collapsed” due staffing shortages.
-
Warman denied funding for Legends Centre expansion for final time
The City of Warman has a big decision to make when the council meets next month after a funding application to the province for an arena expansion was denied for a fourth and final time.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Universities in northern Ontario report declining enrolment
While still lagging in applications from high school students, Laurentian University in Sudbury had some success this year attracting other students.
Edmonton
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Wabamun Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Heritage Park's senior Moyie captain retiring
Andrew Hooper has spent 21 years at the helm of the SS Moyie navigating the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir. The historic paddle wheeler is one of the most popular attractions at the park and Hooper has enjoyed hosting thousands of visitors.
-
No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact
Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the fall provincial election on Sunday. All parties will meet the media on Sunday to announce their campaigns.
Ottawa
-
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region reports zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
High-risk offender left prison for Vancouver halfway house, disappeared within hours: police
It took just a few hours for a man released from federal prison to disappear from his halfway house, Vancouver police say.
-
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
-
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.